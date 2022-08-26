Vogrie Pogrie set to return

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the entertainment at Vogrie Pogrie, held on the weekend of September 16-18, will be unticketed and free for all to attend, while there is a further option to come and camp for the weekend for £25 per person, or £5 for kids, with tickets available at https://vogriepogrie.com/.

Vogrie Pogrie will be jam-packed with performances and activities to delight the whole family - expect arts and crafts, storytelling, open jams, magical performances in the trees, a cabaret bar, community marketplace and much more.

Highlights include Colonel Mustard’s Born to Rewild, the Tinderbox Collective Orchestra, award-winning clown Lucy Hopkins, traditional North African folk music from Gnawa Trance Fusion, traditional ceilidh, songs with a considerable comic twist by Dance Bandits Ceilidh and Bam Jam Collective will be facilitating some wonderful open jam sessions for all at Vogrie Pogrie, creating a “vibe of safety and expression”.

Vogrie Pogrie returns with a free, celebratory weekend of innovative open air performance and creative happenings at Vogrie Country Park, September 16-18.

Alongside these fantastic acts, the festival will feature an arts and crafts yurt, late night (?) beats from the fantastic DJ Dynamite, and a very special session from Dr Vincent P’Tang, who will present some very special snakes and creepy crawlies for some (gentle!) handling. Midlothian Forrest School, Van Gogh Art Experience, Craft Yurt, Workshops, performances, happenings and much much more.

Bob Slayer, creative director, Vogrie Pogrie, said: “We are delighted to be back in the wonderful Vogrie Park with a feast of creative moments and happenings. Don’t miss out on a fun, affordable weekend of creativity for the whole family!”

Performances will take place on a Community Stage, Bob’s Blundabus (complete with licensed bar), The Magical Spiegelyurt, Cabaret Stage and the Bam Jam Marquee, all nestled amongst the trees and parkland.

Alongside this the festival is delighted to be joined by various groups and traders with a community marketplace, showcasing an array of local creativity.