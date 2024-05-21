Volunteers give time to Mayfield charity

​The volunteers are pictured at the Mayfield Pavilion garden.

A team of 11 hardy volunteers recently donated 44 hours of their valuable time to a fantastic charity that serves disadvantaged communities in a corner of Midlothian.

The group, made up of staff from Dalkeith-based Melville Housing Association, housebuilder Lovell Partnerships and property and construction consultants Hardies, braved less than ideal weather conditions to help out at the Mayfield Pavilion and Pantry, run by Mayfield and Easthouses Development Trust (MAEDT).

Already working together on the new Oakwood Edge housing development at Oak Place, Mayfield, volunteers from the three organisations teamed up to sort clothes and stock at the Pantry, prepare ground and lay slabs at the Pavilion garden and paint furniture and shift top soil in preparation for the new growing season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Hill, of MAEDT, said: “We couldn’t continue to operate without the hard work of volunteers so to have this much help was fantastic.

“We’ve got big plans for both the Pavilion and Pantry so any help we get helps move these forward. We’re extremely grateful to everyone who helped out.”

Melville has a long-standing relationship with MAEDT and this latest partnership follows collaboration on the installation of sustainable polytunnel/greenhouse hybrids, that makes locally-grown fruit and veg available all-year-round.

Funding for the project was provided by Melville.

Melville development manager Neil Edgar added: “To be honest, the work was a bit more physically strenuous than we’re used to on an average week day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However we all enjoyed it and were happy to make a small contribution to the really valuable work done by Sharon and her team.”

Sarah Freel, head of partnerships for Lovell in Scotland, said the scheme was part of the company’s continuing commitment to local communities.

She said: “We’re committed to delivering not just much-needed quality, affordable homes but also to working with local people to provide meaningful and tangible contributions for the whole community.”