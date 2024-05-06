Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A wacky Scot is turning heads across the country after converting an old mobility scooter into a stunning miniature camper van.

Jason Black spent three months transforming the scooter into a replica of the iconic Volkswagen van that is roadworthy and travels at a top speed of 8mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Black, 57, spent three months transforming the old mobility scooter into a replica of the iconic Volkswagen van.

Jason has made two fibreglass bodies - a blue version he calls Otto and a green one named Ted - and the attention to detail is impressive with extras including a VW badge and old-fashioned tax discs.

The furniture salesman, from Arbroath, tracked down the original 1960s dove blue and turquoise paint used on the original camper vans and has cleverly improvised the lights and mirrors.

Jason inside his unique and head-turning vehicle.

The headlights are taken from a Harley Davidson motorbike, the indicators from a Fiat 500 and the mirrors borrowed from a child’s bike.

Jason, 57, said: “It was built purely for fun by myself and a pal about three years ago. I use it around the town and take it to places all over Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's based on a motability scooter that we stripped down and built the cage around so the fibre glass body just fits on top.

“I made the blue van then the green one, so there is one chassis and two bodies that I can flip over when I want. It cost around £3000 in total and is taxed and road legal though I don’t really use it on the roads, but could be if needed.

The miniature camper van stops at a petrol station to get some fuel.

“The devil is in the detail and I wanted to make sure the bodies look like proper miniature versions of the real thing. Both are painted in the correct VW 1960s paint - dove blue over pearl white and turquoise over pearl white - and it always gets lots of attention when I’m out and about.