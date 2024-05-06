Wacky Scot converts old motability scooter into stunning miniature replica VW camper van
A wacky Scot is turning heads across the country after converting an old mobility scooter into a stunning miniature camper van.
Jason Black spent three months transforming the scooter into a replica of the iconic Volkswagen van that is roadworthy and travels at a top speed of 8mph.
Jason has made two fibreglass bodies - a blue version he calls Otto and a green one named Ted - and the attention to detail is impressive with extras including a VW badge and old-fashioned tax discs.
The furniture salesman, from Arbroath, tracked down the original 1960s dove blue and turquoise paint used on the original camper vans and has cleverly improvised the lights and mirrors.
The headlights are taken from a Harley Davidson motorbike, the indicators from a Fiat 500 and the mirrors borrowed from a child’s bike.
Jason, 57, said: “It was built purely for fun by myself and a pal about three years ago. I use it around the town and take it to places all over Scotland.
“It's based on a motability scooter that we stripped down and built the cage around so the fibre glass body just fits on top.
“I made the blue van then the green one, so there is one chassis and two bodies that I can flip over when I want. It cost around £3000 in total and is taxed and road legal though I don’t really use it on the roads, but could be if needed.
“The devil is in the detail and I wanted to make sure the bodies look like proper miniature versions of the real thing. Both are painted in the correct VW 1960s paint - dove blue over pearl white and turquoise over pearl white - and it always gets lots of attention when I’m out and about.
“Funnily enough a couple of my friends can't stand it and won't go near it, but it's great when people stop me and have a chat and it always raises a big smile.”
