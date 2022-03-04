Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Author Dan Brown described Rosslyn Chapel as 'the most mysterious and magical chapel on earth' and so set the finale of his blockbuster novel, The Da Vinci Code.

When Hollywood took the story to the big screen, Tom Hanks arrived in Roslin for filming later stating that locations don't always live up to expectations but that the chapel far exceeded anything he could have imagined.

Stars of The Da Vinci Code, Leigh Lothian, Nigel Harman and Danny John-Jules at Rosslyn Chapel

This week, members of the cast of the World Premiere of The Da Vinci Code stage play, which comes to the King's Theatre from April 5th to 9th, stopped off at the historic chapel ahead of their Edinburgh run - Olivier-award winning Nigel Harman, best known for Eastenders and Downton Abbey, who takes on the role of Robert Langdon, Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules, who plays Sir Lee Teabing, and Leith-based Leigh Lothian who plays Collet.

For anyone who has never read the book or seen the film, the Da Vinci Code begins when the curator of the Louvre is found brutally murdered, alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. A pulse-racing journey follows as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu, attempt to solve the riddles in a breathless race through the streets of Europe as they decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Director Luke Sheppard, says, “Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn.”

