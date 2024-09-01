Watch Edinburgh's shopping history come alive at Away for the Messages exhibition at Ocean Terminal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Away for the Messages exhibition opened in a unit at the shopping centre in April last year and comes to the end of its 18-month run in October.
Using their extensive picture archive hosted on Edinburgh Collected, The Living Memory Association has created an exhibition which explores the range and extent of Edinburgh’s former retail history.
The impressive displays on show feature then and now photos of former Edinburgh landmark shops including St Cuthbert’s department store at Bread Street, Jenners and Binns on Princes Street, and the Leith Provident store at Great Junction Street.
Old shopping items once popular in Edinburgh are also on view, including Smash, Fry’s chocolate and a host of traditional sweeties. The exhibition has also produced an Away for the Messages’ podcast series, featuring chats with Edinburgh people about the city’s shopping history.
Away for the Messages really is worth a visit to see for yourself before the retail unit is taken over by another exhibition looking at workplaces in Edinburgh over the years. Our Working City will run alongside some of the Away for the Messages exhibits from October.
Watch the video above to see how I got on at the Edinburgh shopping heritage exhibition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.