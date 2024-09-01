This video More videos

I was taken back in time when I visited an exhibition at Ocean Terminal about Edinburgh’s shopping heritage this week.

The Away for the Messages exhibition opened in a unit at the shopping centre in April last year and comes to the end of its 18-month run in October.

The Away for the Messages retail unit at Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh. | National World

Using their extensive picture archive hosted on Edinburgh Collected, The Living Memory Association has created an exhibition which explores the range and extent of Edinburgh’s former retail history.

Some of the old shopping items on display at the Away for the Messages exhibition at Ocean Terminal. | National World

The impressive displays on show feature then and now photos of former Edinburgh landmark shops including St Cuthbert’s department store at Bread Street, Jenners and Binns on Princes Street, and the Leith Provident store at Great Junction Street.

Old shopping items once popular in Edinburgh are also on view, including Smash, Fry’s chocolate and a host of traditional sweeties. The exhibition has also produced an Away for the Messages’ podcast series, featuring chats with Edinburgh people about the city’s shopping history.

More retro food items on display at the exhibition which is nearing the end of its 18-month run at the unit just inside the entrance at Ocean Terminal past the reception desk. | National World

Away for the Messages really is worth a visit to see for yourself before the retail unit is taken over by another exhibition looking at workplaces in Edinburgh over the years. Our Working City will run alongside some of the Away for the Messages exhibits from October.