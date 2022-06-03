In a charming Haddington ritual, every year, Jennifer Jones-Price, manager of the vets on Court Street, gets a call from a local business saying a mother duck has laid her eggs in their back gardens.

When the little ducklings hatch, Jennifer heads over to help transport them in style back to the river.

Though not far from the river, several roads, a park and a lot of people are a barrier for the little ducklings, who cannot fly until they are at least 60 days old.

She explained: “I have worked at this vets for seven years and have been called or asked to help out each year by the Bank, Post Office and Hardware Shop.

"Mum lays in the overgrown back gardens and then can’t get down to the river safely as they can’t fly and too big a risk with magpie predators, cars and distance.

"I usually manage to catch, transport and release them in 20-30 mins so very little trauma to them.”

Jennifer took the video of her releasing the little family back to the safety of the River Tyne, though in an over grown area where they wouldn’t be bothered.

WATCH: Heartwarming video shows mother duck with her ducklings being released back in the River Tyne after being rescued from Haddington shop