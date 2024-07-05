Watch how Edinburgh's famous chippy brown sauce is made, and discover its Glasgow origins
Despite enjoying our Edinburgh sauce offering with our favourite ‘chippy’ meals for years, and despairing when away elsewhere in the country and unable to enjoy this perfect condiment, I’ve always wondered how Edinburgh’s traditional chippy brown sauce is made.
And now I’ve made the shocking discovery that the base sauce that most Edinburgh chip shops use is actually made by a Glasgow company!
While our friends along the M8 tend to plump for salt and vinegar on their chips, we love nothing better than salt and chippy sauce - which is actually from a base sauce called Gold Star Brown Sauce, made by Walter Black Foods in Glasgow.
The company supplies most if not all of Edinburgh’s chip shops, who water down the sauce or add vinegar when it arrives, before serving it to hungry and delighted customers.
Watch the above video to see the process, as I visited Longstone chippy Gino’s to find out more.
