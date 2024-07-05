Watch how Edinburgh's famous chippy brown sauce is made, and discover its Glasgow origins

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 5th Jul 2024, 17:43 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 17:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
We all love Edinburgh’s traditional chippy brown sauce. However, did you know that the base sauce delivered to most of the city’s chip shops actually comes from Glasgow?

Despite enjoying our Edinburgh sauce offering with our favourite ‘chippy’ meals for years, and despairing when away elsewhere in the country and unable to enjoy this perfect condiment, I’ve always wondered how Edinburgh’s traditional chippy brown sauce is made.

Edinburgh's traditional chippy brown sauce is loved by locals and visitors to the Capital city of Scotland.Edinburgh's traditional chippy brown sauce is loved by locals and visitors to the Capital city of Scotland.
Edinburgh's traditional chippy brown sauce is loved by locals and visitors to the Capital city of Scotland. | Kevin Quinn

And now I’ve made the shocking discovery that the base sauce that most Edinburgh chip shops use is actually made by a Glasgow company!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While our friends along the M8 tend to plump for salt and vinegar on their chips, we love nothing better than salt and chippy sauce - which is actually from a base sauce called Gold Star Brown Sauce, made by Walter Black Foods in Glasgow.

Most Edinburgh chip shops use Glasgow company Walter Black Foods' Gold Star Brown Sauce as the base for the chippy brown sauce they serve to customers.Most Edinburgh chip shops use Glasgow company Walter Black Foods' Gold Star Brown Sauce as the base for the chippy brown sauce they serve to customers.
Most Edinburgh chip shops use Glasgow company Walter Black Foods' Gold Star Brown Sauce as the base for the chippy brown sauce they serve to customers. | Kevin Quinn

The company supplies most if not all of Edinburgh’s chip shops, who water down the sauce or add vinegar when it arrives, before serving it to hungry and delighted customers.

Watch the above video to see the process, as I visited Longstone chippy Gino’s to find out more.

Related topics:EdinburghFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.