Watch the moment East Lothian personal trainer Mekala Osborne wakes up from induced coma in Singapore

Mekala, who is from Wallyford in East Lothian, has been in an induced coma fighting pneumonia since she fell ill last week.

Today family and friends shared a heartwarming video of the 22-year-old waking in her hospital bed.

Mekala Osborne with her mother, Yvonne (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

'This gives us hope'

Mother Yvonne said: "Say hello to my Toots wakening up. Only Family and close friends have seen this. This gives us hope."

Family friend Davie Martin added: "Mekala is going to nail this. This was the moment she opened her eyes a few days ago that the family are now willing to share."

Mekala Osborne, who is in hospital in Vietnam, has opened her eyes for the first time. Photo: Family Video / Jimmy McAulay

The personal trainer initially treated her symptoms with Strepsils but her health took a turn for the worse as first developed bronchitis before contracting pneumonia.

'I couldn't breathe'

In a post shortly before she was placed in a coma Mekala told pals: "Went to a pharmacy and they said it’s like post-infection symptoms so just gave me pain killers and said it should ease off. Yesterday morning when I arrived in Hoi An, I couldn’t speak, breathe or swallow.

"Went to see a doctor who said I had bronchitis and gave me hella lot of tablets to sort it. Last night in the hostel I couldn’t breathe again and was coughing up a lot of blood, ended up in hospital last night and kept in overnight whilst they ran some tests.

"Just been for an x-Ray this morning and the bronchitis spread into my right lung and caused pneumonia. I genuinely can’t believe this started as a sore throat that I just used Strepsils for. The Pacific Hospital in Hoi An are very helpful and I’m well looked after! Not sure how much longer I’ll be in for, but I just want to go home now and be in the arms of my mum and Jimmy"

Mekala's stepfather, taxi driver Jimmy McAulay, said: "They have got her in hospital now in Danang in an induced coma and they just told us today that it's likely she could be in that state for up to 14 days."

It is understood Mekala will be moved to a hospital in Singapore. Mr Martin described the journey as 'high risk'.

He added that her mother Yvonne and stepfather Jimmy would not be flying with her and are in the process of obtaining flights to Singapore themselves.

Fundraising

More than £11,000 have been raised by well-wishers to help pay for the family's travel to south-east Asia.