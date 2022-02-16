Watch super surfing duck speed along Water of Leith in Murrayfield
A hilarious video captured a duck speeding along an overflowing river in Edinburgh yesterday.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 7:54 am
Edinburgh local Jan McGuire filmed the mallard, while it rode the waves like a pro-surfer.
After the past few days of rain, the Water of Leith was full and fast-flowing.
Despite the turbulent rapids, the bird easily managed to stay afloat – and even looked like it was having fun.
One Twitter user replied to the video, writing: “It’s the duck version of high speed rail”, while another remarked: “That's just quackers!”