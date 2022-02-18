Watch: Join Liam Rudden backstage at Edinburgh Festival Theatre as he takes a flight on Bedknobs and Broomsticks' magical bed
Join Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden as takes a trip backstage to meet the star of Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Dianne Pilkington, and take a flight on that iconic magical bed.
Enter a world of magic and fantasy at the Festival Theatre this week as Disney’s classic movie Bedknobs and Broomsticks makes its world premiere as an exciting new musical.
With the original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers, including Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing, The Beautiful Briny and new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill, the production is brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.
Starring Dianne Pilkington as Miss Eglantine Price, the mysterious apprentice witch with Charles Brunton as Emelius Browne.
Bedknobs and Broomsticks runs until Sunday at the Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, evenings until Saturday at 7.30pm with matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday performances at 1pm and 5pm. Tickets here