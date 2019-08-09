Watch the beautiful moment a couple get engaged onstage during Florence and the Machine's Edinburgh show

This is the heartwarming moment a couple got engaged on stage during Florence and the Machine's sell-out Summer Sessions show in Edinburgh.

Some people opt for the quiet, romantic moment to pop the question while others want to let the whole world know just how in love with their partner they are.

But on Thursday night, during Florence and the Machine's sold-out Summer Sessions show in Princes Street Gardens, one couple enjoyed the most emotional of moments that will never be forgotten.

Lead singer Florence Welch invited Jenny and Steph on stage in between two of her songs, before announcing: "Steph has something she would like to ask you."

Steph then turns to Jenny before saying: "From the first moment I met you, I was in love.

She then drops down on one knee asks: "Will you be my wife?"

Jenny, thankfully, says yes before the happy couple embrace to a huge cheer from the doting crowd.

Summer Sessions tweeted the video along wit the message: "A summer of love! An incredible setting with a perfect proposal at @florencemachine this evening Congratulations to the happy couple!

"You’ve got the love I need to see me through..."

Congratulations!