Water charges to rise from April

Scottish Water says the increase is necessary to maintain investment in supply and waste water systems.

The increase – 8.8% above current charges and equating to less than 70p per week – will take effect from April 1.

The charges are set by the Scottish Water Board at a level consistent with the Final Determination for charges for the 2021 to 2027 period, set by the independent economic regulator, the Water Industry Commission for Scotland.

Around 50% of households receive financial support as they automatically have either a discount, exemption or reduction applied to their water and waste water charges.

The water authority has also said that, between 2010/11 and 2024/25, average charges to customers have reduced 10.3% in real terms relative to CPI inflation.

Household customer charges generate around £1.5 billion annually, supporting the company's round-the-clock service.

Further significant increased investment is needed in the coming years to deal with rapidly increasing climate change impacts, population shift, and ageing infrastructure. Water and waste water charges to licensed providers who supply businesses and other non-domestic customers will also increase by the same amount.

Alex Plant, Scottish Water chief executive, said: “As a publicly-owned body, we have a clear responsibility to ensure what people pay is affordable and set at a fair level for both current and future generations.

“The board’s decision on charges for 24/25 recognises the need for significant investment to protect services now and for the future as climate change means that more volatile weather conditions are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

“Whilst increases in bills are never welcome, and we acknowledge that cost-of-living pressures remain, this 70p a week on average increase will set us on a pathway to recover ground lost over the past two years when charges were set at a level lower than allowed for under the regulatory settlement.