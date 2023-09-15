These are the heart warming reasons that Sheffield people love their grandparents.
National Grandparents Day was celebrated on Sunday, September 10 – it is a day to recognise the special impact that grandparents have in our lives.
We asked our readers to share why they love their grandparents alongside special photos that evoke memories.
Click through this article to see their photos.
1. Nicki Duffy
Nicki Duffy said: "Miss them more nowadays than ever, so much of my life I'd love to have shared with them, the hugs and to have thanked them for making me who I am today." Photo: Nicki Duffy
2. Ashley Drummond
Ashley Drummond said: "Granny Buzz is by far the best. Thank you for everything you do for us Liz Drummond." Photo: Ashley Drummond
3. Kerry McCuaig
Kerry McCuaig said: "My granddad will always be my hero he brought me up from age four and gave me the world even when his was falling apart he lost everything in life yet kept going for me - my son was lucky to get to know him before we had to say goodbye." Photo: Kerry McCuaig
4. Kristine Robinson
Kristine Robinson said: "My granny is my favourite person ever." Photo: Kristine Robinson