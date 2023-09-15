News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

We asked people in Edinburgh to show us photos of their grandparents - and the results are so cute

These are the heart warming reasons that Sheffield people love their grandparents.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST

National Grandparents Day was celebrated on Sunday, September 10 – it is a day to recognise the special impact that grandparents have in our lives.

We asked our readers to share why they love their grandparents alongside special photos that evoke memories.

Click through this article to see their photos.

Nicki Duffy said: "Miss them more nowadays than ever, so much of my life I'd love to have shared with them, the hugs and to have thanked them for making me who I am today."

1. Nicki Duffy

Nicki Duffy said: "Miss them more nowadays than ever, so much of my life I'd love to have shared with them, the hugs and to have thanked them for making me who I am today." Photo: Nicki Duffy

Photo Sales
Ashley Drummond said: "Granny Buzz is by far the best. Thank you for everything you do for us Liz Drummond."

2. Ashley Drummond

Ashley Drummond said: "Granny Buzz is by far the best. Thank you for everything you do for us Liz Drummond." Photo: Ashley Drummond

Photo Sales
Kerry McCuaig said: "My granddad will always be my hero he brought me up from age four and gave me the world even when his was falling apart he lost everything in life yet kept going for me - my son was lucky to get to know him before we had to say goodbye."

3. Kerry McCuaig

Kerry McCuaig said: "My granddad will always be my hero he brought me up from age four and gave me the world even when his was falling apart he lost everything in life yet kept going for me - my son was lucky to get to know him before we had to say goodbye." Photo: Kerry McCuaig

Photo Sales
Kristine Robinson said: "My granny is my favourite person ever."

4. Kristine Robinson

Kristine Robinson said: "My granny is my favourite person ever." Photo: Kristine Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghSheffield