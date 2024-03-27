Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

March 28, 1964, was one of the happiest days of my life, when I married my husband Adam at Gracemount Church.

We had met at Loanhead Town Hall two years before, where they used to have late night dances. I worked in the office of the company Adam worked for at the time, MacTaggart Scott, so we had seen each other about there, but we were introduced properly at the dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, it was love at first sight for him but I would say he grew on me! Two years later we were married. It was a rather quiet affair, we just went for a meal to a restaurant at Lothian Road. It was a great day for a wedding. The weather was just fine. But we didn't have a honeymoon as we couldn't afford it.

We have had plenty of holidays since to make up for that. Particularly some great holidays with the kids. And we have had some nice holidays ourselves including three or four cruises.

We've had lots of happy memories in our 60 years of marriage. For our 40th anniversary we went on a cruise to the Caribbean which was fantastic. And, we are going to Tenerife next month for our 60th anniversary.

We have a caravan in Leven which we go out to now and again. When the kids were younger we used to go touring in the caravan up north, we have some really nice memories of those times.

Adam and Anna Johnston from Straiton will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before retirement I was a housewife, a shop worker, office worker, I worked in a nursing home, and latterly I looked after kids with learning difficulties, which was a great job, really rewarding. Adam was an engineer, working mostly at MacTaggart Scott.

We have had a great life together. It's all about patience and understanding, that's the key to a long, happy marriage. Things have always just worked themselves out for us. He cheekily says he is very understanding. But we have some great laughs, and that is the most important thing.

We have got four kids, 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, they keep us busy, and they keep my purse busy!

We have got two dogs that keep Adam on his toes, keeping him fit also. He also goes to the gym from time to time to stay fit, not bad for 78! He has had a hip and knee replaced, so this keeps his muscles working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have got a hut outside which I use to do painting. I always dabbled with painting when I could, but I really got the bug for it in retirement when I had more time for hobbies like that.