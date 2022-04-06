The first phase of the Edinburgh Garden District – Redheughs Village – plans to deliver 1,350 homes, including more than 330 new affordable homes, as well as funding for a new primary school and nursery with places for all children on the site.

The Murray Estates development will also deliver a 40-acre park, a neighbourhood centre, convenience shops and local road improvements.

Found south-west of the Gogar roundabout, Redheughs Village will be well connected to the rest of the city by public transport, with five trams stops close by and easy access to the Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh Park train stations.

Existing bus routes will also be extended to the site to provide extensive links.

It has been described as one of the most sustainable new developments in Scotland with active travel routes for cyclists and pedestrians being included in the plans.

The project has been in the planning process since 2015 and was approved by the City of Edinburgh Council in June 2016 before being called in by the Scottish Government.

David Murray, managing director of Murray Capital, parent company of Murray Estates, said: “We are pleased to have received final approval from the Scottish Government for the first phase of the Garden District after a long and comprehensive planning application process.

“The demand for sustainably-built family homes in close proximity to the capital is acute, and we look forward to commencing the work that will deliver 1,350 much-needed houses, supporting infrastructure and civic amenity.”

David Murray, managing director of Murray Capital, parent company of Murray Estates.