West End star joins Leith litter-pickers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multi-award-winning actress and singer Janie Dee swapped London’s West End stage for the Water of Leith this week to join a band of volunteers litter-picking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janie is currently performing at the Pleasance Dome in Bristo Square in Janie Dee’s Beautiful World Cabaret, a celebration of our ‘beautiful world’ which is both fun and thought-provoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passionate environmentalist, Janie jumped at the chance to join like-minded people who meet up at Coalie Park on the first Wednesday of every month to clear litter, clean paths and wash away graffiti.

They are led by Johnny Wells, one of nine rangers with The Water of Leith Conservation Trust which, since 2020 has partnered with Forth Ports, Leith 2000 and Essence, to clean up around The Shore area, on land and in the water.

Janie Dee with some of the Water of Leith litter-picking volunteers

Janie said: “It was a lovely way of coming together with people, and to be out in the fresh air. And I enjoyed talking and picking up rubbish. In fact, I loved it so much that I have now written to my council in London to suggest they do a similar thing.”

Janie Dee’s Beautiful World Cabaret is on at the Queen Dome every day at 2.20pm (except August 13 and 20).