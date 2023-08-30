Unsigned West Lothian band Mark Sharp and the Bicycle Thieves are riding high in the charts with their debut release currently sitting second in the iTunes chart.

‘Unmask the Circus’ was released last week, with the band having marked the occasion with a stripped back set at the Assai Records store at Grindlay Street in Edinburgh. The five-piece band now hope their homecoming show this Saturday at the Regal Theatre in Bathgate will be a celebration of the album’s success, with Unmask the Circus currently topping the iTunes alternative chart as well as being number two in the overall itunes chart. The band are currently waiting to hear where they end up in the official album chart on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead singer Mark Sharp told the Evening News he has been overwhelmed with the success the debut album is having without any record label backing. He said: “It’s going really well. We hope to get in the proper charts which would be incredible for an unsigned band like ourselves. This has been released completely off our own backs, with no record label or money behind us. It’s really just down to the power of the people.

West Lothian band Mark Sharp and the Bicycle Thieves.

"When you think about releasing an album you think you have to be on a label, but we just thought we’ll see how we get on and show other acts that you can do it yourself. It’s unbelievable what Gerry Cinnamon managed to achieve without a record label. He is a great example of what can be done. He is a big inspiration in that sense. Selling out two nights at Hampden without a record label, it’s just crazy. So if we make the official album chart this week, in with all the big dogs with record labels behind them, then that’s amazing.”

Mark, who is good friends with fellow Whitburn musicians The Snuts and Lewis Capaldi, added that he was excited for the band’s Bathgate concert. He said : "We are all originally from West Lothian - Whitburn, Bathgate and Linlithgow. So we can’t wait for Saturday. It’s going to be the first time we have headlined a theatre, which is quite special.

"We will be playing a lot of our new songs live for the first time which is exciting also. It’s just going to be a big celebration, what with the album doing so well. There are only a handful of tickets left so we think it will be a sell out, it’s fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is maybe something in the water around Whitburn. Lewis Capaldi used to stay around the corner from me, we are good friends. And he has been great to us since he’s had his success. We went on an arena tour with him earlier this year. It was great to see him on his journey, it’s amazing, and for him to take us on that journey is great. He has not changed at all, he’s a great guy.