West Lothian books of condolence

West Lothian residents can pay their final respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with books of condolence now opened.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:42 am

Books of condolence are now available in West Lothian Civic Centre and all of West Lothian’s partnership centres, including the partnership centre in Linlithgow.

Local residents can also share their memories and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II via an online book of condolence at https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/condolence.

Members of the public can lay floral or other tributes at the war memorials at West Lothian Civic Centre in Livingston or any other war memorial across West Lothian.

Queen Elizabeth II at Linlithgow on a tour of West Lothian.

Any cards or tributes laid will be collected the day after the state funeral and sent to West Lothian Council’s archives alongside the books of condolence.

