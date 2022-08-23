Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently West Lothian Council has been advised that industrial action is expected to take place between Wednesday, August 24 until Wednesday, August 31 and then again from Wednesday, September 7 until Saturday, September 10.

Reduced staffing levels for the period of the industrial action will result in disruption to waste collections throughout West Lothian, street cleansing services and Household Waste Recycling Centres.

A spokesperson for West Lothian Council said: “This is a national issue, but we are preparing for the likely impact of industrial action on council services in West Lothian. If industrial action does proceed, the council has reduced staffing levels that will significantly reduce the level of service we are able to provide.

Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

“We would like to apologise to our customers affected by this industrial action.”

All household waste collections are suspended from August 26-29 and September 7-10. Residents are being urged to not put their bins out for collection on these days and wait until the next scheduled pick-ups. The council is further advising people to keep waste secure and safe, and to consider using a garage, garden or driveway to store their waste, as waste left on top of bins or at the side of bins will not be collected.

The council spokesperson added: “Please note that due to the strike action and possible impact on staffing levels, we may not be able to collect your bin on these days. If your bin is not collected on your scheduled day, please take it back in and present it on your next scheduled collection date.”

As well as the bin collections being cancelled, all Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed from August 26-29 and September 7-10.

The council spokesperson said: “Please note that should staffing levels allow us to open Household Waste Recycling Centres during the period of industrial action we will advise customers via the council’s website and social media.”

Collections of bulky waste items are also suspended and the street cleansing service will be significantly reduced .