West Lothian Council seeks Avon Gorge road safety improvements

West Lothian Council Executive has agreed to submit an application to Transport Scotland for funding approval to develop road safety improvement works at the junction between the A801 and the A706 Avon Gorge in West Lothian.

Executive councillor for the Environment Tom Conn said: “The recommended installation of traffic signals will reduce speed on the A706 around the low radius bend and also provide suitable time, with no give way conflicts, for vehicles travelling southbound from the A801 and the A706.

“Furthermore, by reducing accidents at this junction it will reduce the negative impact on the surrounding road network such as emergency road closures, considerable diversion routes and increased traffic through towns and villages such as Linlithgow, Torphichen and Westfield.

“This funding is very welcomed and there is more work that our officers need to carry out with Transport Scotland. However I think motorists that use the Avon Gorge will appreciate that these works will bring safety improvements. It’s important that when we introduce road safety measures they are installed in locations where they have the biggest impact in terms of accident prevention. The evidence highlights that this is an area that will benefit.”

In 2021/22 there were five accidents recorded at this junction. Evidence highlighted a clear failure to give way and loss of control at this junction.

Gordon Brown, the council’s Roads and Transportation Manager, said: “Now that road safety funding has become available from Transport Scotland we will seek to improve this road junction within the West Lothian boundary.

“Although there is currently plans for a cross boundary strategic project being developed for major road improvements across the Avon Gorge with Falkirk Council and Transport Scotland, the majority of the Avon Gorge project sits within the Falkirk Council boundary. However this casualty reduction scheme is independent and will reduce road casualties on the local road network in West Lothian.