West Lothian Council supports Scottish Apprenticeship Week
West Lothian Council is supporting Scottish Apprenticeship Week which takes place from March 7-13.
The week helps to show that apprenticeships work by enabling employers to find talent to build their workforce.
Executive councillor for the Environment, Tom Conn said: “West Lothian Council has a proud tradition of providing training and employment opportunities via its Apprentice Programme.
“The council has created 326 Modern Apprenticeships over the past 10 years and we currently employ 150 apprentices.”
The team receive practical and theory learning, with all apprentices completing college work and on-the-job training. Apprentices work across a variety of roles including roads, horticulture, fleet mechanic, electricians, plumbers, joiners, plasterers and roofers.
The council also employs Modern Apprentices in office- based roles such as Accounting, Customer Service, the Advice Shop/Financial Inclusion and Planning Services.