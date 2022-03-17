West Lothian Council voices unanimous support for Ukraine

West Lothian Council logo.

A motion was unanimously agreed by all elected members, expressing their horror at the invasion and calling on President Putin to respect international law, withdraw armed forces and stop any attacks on Ukraine.

West Lothian Council also agreed to welcome our share of any refugees from Ukraine who come to Scotland, with an urgent report to be brought to the Council Executive on the support available in West Lothian for Ukrainian refugees. The motion also instructed the Chief Executive to write to the Russian Ambassador to the UK and Russian Consulate in Edinburgh to state council’s abhorrence at their country’s wholly unjustified actions.