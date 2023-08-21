Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash involving a car and a motorbike in West Calder.

Emergency services were called to the A70, at the junction with the B7008, at around 3.35pm on Sunday, August 20 following reports of a crash involving a car and a red Aprilia motorbike. The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance for treatment. The driver of the car, a 49-year-old woman, was also taken to the same hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for around four hours to allow for crash investigations to be carried out.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the serious crash. Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.