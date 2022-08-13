Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire in moorland near West Calder was first reported on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its crews were still at the scene.

In addition to 12 fire engines, a helicopter has been used to prevent the blaze from spreading in the remote area.

On Friday evening, Livingston Fire Station tweeted their thanks to staff at a local Morrisons who had donated refreshments to the crews battling the fire.

Almond Valley MSP Angela Constance tweeted saying: “This is a massive endeavour by our fire and rescue service to get this moorland fire at Camilty under control – praying for progress and safety of all involved.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.23pm on Wednesday August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at High Camilty, West Calder.

“Operations control has now mobilised 12 appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”

West Lothian fire: Pictures show firefighters still battling West Lothian wildfire which broke out three days ago

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis warned earlier this year: “Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK.

Heatwaves are being made more intense, frequent and longer by climate change, and scientists said it would be "virtually impossible" for the UK to have experienced these temperatures without human-driven global warming.

The Met Office has predicted thunderstorms as a yellow warning has been issued for Monday across Scotland.

