Previous fly-tipping fire in Linlithgow (Photo: Linlithgow Fire Station).

The incident happened at the Manuel Works, Brickworks in Whitecross after reports of a fire in the open at around 10pm on Tuesday.

On arrival, fire crews established that a quantity of fly-tipped rubbish had been ‘deliberately set a light’

Crews used a high pressure hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire happened at the Manuel Works, Brickworks, Whitecross, Linlithgow on Tuesday night (Photo: Google Maps).

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.10pm on Tuesday, August 17 to reports of a fire in the open at the Manuel Works, Brickworks, Whitecross, Linlithgow“Operations Control mobilised one appliance and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a quantity of rubbish.“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The fire comes following concern within the community over people illegally fly tipping rubbish in the area.

West Lothian Council has been contacted for comment.

