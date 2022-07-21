Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire around 119 people in its warehouse in West Lothian over the next 12 months.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking to fill transport and maintenance roles at its West Lothian Regional Distribution Centre.

The roles include both full-time and part-time.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites across the country to make that possible.

“As well as market-leading pay and benefits, being an Aldi colleague means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people to our West Lothian distribution team to become a part of our success.”

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can click here.