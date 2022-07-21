Aldi has announced it is looking to hire around 119 people in its warehouse in West Lothian over the next 12 months.
The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking to fill transport and maintenance roles at its West Lothian Regional Distribution Centre.
The roles include both full-time and part-time.
Most Popular
-
1
Hunter Square: Death of man found in city centre ‘not suspicious’
-
2
West Lothian dad Aidan Martin 'forever grateful' to hero health worker who saved his son's life after he choked on food
-
3
Edinburgh diver dies at East Lothian's Tyninghame beach sparking investigation
-
4
Edinburgh crime news: Image released of man police believe can help investigation into assault that left victim with facial injuries
-
5
Councillor demands crackdown on ‘appalling and dangerous’ parking in Portobello
Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites across the country to make that possible.
“As well as market-leading pay and benefits, being an Aldi colleague means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people to our West Lothian distribution team to become a part of our success.”
Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can click here.