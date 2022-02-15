Stephen Kirkwood: Missing West Lothian man traced safe and well

Police have confirmed that missing man Stephen John Kirkwood has now been traced safe and well.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:13 pm

Officers had issued an appeal for information after Mr Kirkwood was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

Concerns were growing for his welfare but Police Scotland has now confirmed that he has been traced. Officers thanked all those that shared their appeal for their assistance.

