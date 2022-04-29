West Lothian May Day bin collections update

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All scheduled brown bin collections across the county due on Monday, May 2 are cancelled, to allow resources to be prioritised on grey and blue bins.

Grey and blue bins should be put out as normal and left out until they are emptied. It’s blue bins that are due for collection for most of Linlithgow on Monday.

Anyone who is unsure of their collection dates can check and register for emails reminder at www.westlothian.gov.uk/bins.

Stock Picture Michael Gillen.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank West Lothian residents for their patience and understanding over bin collections due to the May Day bank holiday.

“Limited staffing means we will not be able to pick up all the bins, so the difficult decision has been made cancel the brown bin collection, as less people use brown bins and most are not full at this time of year. This will enable us to focus resources on emptying grey and blue bins

“It could take up to a week to clear the backlog of blue bins, so residents are asked to be patient while our crews work over the course of the following week.

“All five of West Lothian’s recycling centres will be open as normal over the bank holiday weekend. For more details on locations and opening hours, please visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/local-recycling-centres.”