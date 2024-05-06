Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man reported missing from Livingston who has connections in the Edinburgh and Forth Valley areas.

Craig Duncan was last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday, May 5, in the Columbia Avenue area of Livingston. Police officers searching for him believe he may have gone towards Alderstone Road.

Craig is described as around 5ft 6ins, of medium to stocky build, with a shaved head. When last seen he was wearing a navy long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace the 46-year-old missing West Lothian man.

Sergeant Colin Neilson said: “Concerns are growing for Craig’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. We are asking anyone who has seen Craig or knows where he might be to get in touch.”