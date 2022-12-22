Residents in Fauldhouse have started fundraising to buy a popular delivery driver a new van after his Ford Transit was stolen at the weekend.

Marin, 35, known by his appreciative customers by his surname, Florin, was delivering a package on Sunday evening (December 19) when his van was stolen on Lanrigg Avenue in West Lothian in a matter of minutes.

The crime not only left Florin without a van during the busiest time of the year, but thieves also snatched several sentimental items and personal documents.

Florin has been overwhelmed by the generosity and support from the Fauldhouse community. The 35-year-old said 'It's like getting a gift from Santa'

Florin, who is originally from Romania and has lived in Scotland for three years, said: “I’m still shocked about it and I cried for a few hours because all my things were in there – it was a big trauma for me. I thought ‘what am I going to do now? Without work, a van or money, without a life?’”

But when Faludhouse residents heard the news, his customer base quickly got behind him, offering their condolences and support online, before setting up a gofundme page to help the well-known driver.

Kieran Tennant, who launched the page and has known Florin for the last two years said: “It’s all about the community trying to help somebody out. He’s an absolute gentleman, forever making time to say hi to the kids, always polite and a genuinely nice guy. It’s a shame he had to go through this.”

Mr Tennant described him as ‘selfless’ adding: “He’s very much about doing everything as quick as he can for everybody else to and trying to please everyone.”

Florin's Ford Transit van was stolen at the weekend on Lanrigg Avenue in Fauldhouse

The fundraising page set a target of £1,000 to help Florin purchase a new van – and within 48 hours the fundraiser had generated £810.

The hardworking driver has also received several messages of support from local residents. One resident said: “So gutted for you. You are definitely one of the best at your job. Always time for a chat and genuinely caring. Wishing you the best of luck.”

Another said: “Genuinely one of the nicest, most reliable delivery drivers yet. Gutted for you and I hope you are on the up again very soon” with another adding “Lovely guy and great at your job.”

Florin, who has been working in Fauldhouse for the last two years, said he was overwhelmed by the support shown from the local community.

The popular driver, who works seven days a week during busy periods, delivering up to 300 parcels, said: “I don’t know what to say, I’m very emotional and I never expected people to help me like this, it’s something very special to me.”

Florin hopes he will be able to buy a new vehicle next year but was fortunate to be able to return to work after a friend helped him secure a temporary van over the Christmas holidays.