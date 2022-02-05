Inquires are being made in Whitburn with it understood quad bikes are also being driven around Black Moss Nature Walk in Armadale - with claims it is being used as a “personal speedway” - and parts of Livingston.

Quad bike riders do not need a driving licence if the vehicles are driven off-road.

Some residents on social media said an official track should be built to improve safety and raise revenue for the local authority.

Officers in West Lothian have received complaints about “the illegal, dangerous, anti-social use of quad bikes and off road motorbikes” in Whitburn.

“People are never going to stop using the bing or fields if there is no local track,” one woman said.

Another added: “Teach them about bike safety and let them have some fun.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The local community will know who these irresponsible drivers are and we are asking the public to notify the police anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers (Scotland) on 0800 555 111 or call 101.”

