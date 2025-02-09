West Lothian police searching for missing Livingston man last seen leaving hospital
Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace 31-year-old John Park from Livingston missing from hospital.
He left St John's Hospital at around 4.10pm on Saturday, February 8 and was later seen in the Gowanbank area of Livingston.
He is described as 6 ft slim to average build with dark hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit top, brown t-shirt with white writing on the front and light grey trousers.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2228 of February 8, 2025.