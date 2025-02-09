West Lothian police searching for missing Livingston man last seen leaving hospital

Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace 31-year-old John Park from Livingston missing from hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He left St John's Hospital at around 4.10pm on Saturday, February 8 and was later seen in the Gowanbank area of Livingston.

John Park, 31, from Livingston went missing from hospital on Saturday, February 8. | Police Scotland

Sign up for our new Breaking Newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as 6 ft slim to average build with dark hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit top, brown t-shirt with white writing on the front and light grey trousers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2228 of February 8, 2025.