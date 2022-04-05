West Lothian residents advised to put their bins out as normal over Easter
West Lothian residents should put out their bins on their usual collection dates over the Easter weekend.
All bins should be left out until they are emptied, and householders are asked to be patient while crews work to clear any backlog caused by the Easter bank holidays on Friday 15 and Monday 18 April.
A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We would ask local residents to put their bins out as normal, and leave them out until they are collected.
“Staffing levels over the holiday period means it is more likely that collections may be delayed, so residents are asked to be patient as our dedicated crews work to clear any backlog over the course of the following week."
You can check for updates on any delayed collections at www.westlothian.gov.uk/bin-collection-updates.
The spokesperson added: “All five of West Lothian’s recycling centres will be open as normal over the Easter holiday weekend. For more details on locations and opening hours, please visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/local-recycling-centres.”