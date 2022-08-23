West Lothian residents urged to get on their bike in September

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cycle September is all about promoting the brilliance of the bike while having fun with your friends, family, and colleagues – and winning great prizes.

The challenge is being promoted by council partners Love to Ride West Lothian, whose aim is to build a friendly and supportive online cycling community for the area and help more people to discover the joys and benefits of cycling.

Speaking about Cycle September, Love to Ride West Lothian partnership manager Angus Rodney said: “As more businesses and individuals are thinking about sustainability, cost-saving, health and wellbeing, it’s a great time to ride a bike.

People in West Lothian are being urged to get on their bike this September.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Taking part in Cycle September is easy. People can ride whenever and wherever they like throughout September, whether as an individual or with their workplace. It’s not about the number of miles you ride, it’s about taking part, having fun, and encouraging others to ride too.

"Once you’ve been for a ride, you log it on the Love to Ride site to earn points and gain entries into prize draws. Cycle September could be a great opportunity to learn to ride, try a bike commute for the first time, or switch cars for handlebars more often.

"There are over 700 prizes to be won and workplace leaderboards to climb. Including a selection of prizes from local businesses."

Find out more and register at www.lovetoride.net/westlothian.