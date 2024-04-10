Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Furious shoppers have hit out at the Livingston Designer Outlet for installing CCTV cameras in the baby changing facilities beside the cinema.

Livingston care home worker Amy Mitchell took to social media to express her anger at discovering the cameras in the private area, calling for people to boycott the toilet facilities, with many parents joining her in condemning the shopping destination. She said she passed on her concerns to the designer outlet’s deputy manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her post, Amy said: “If you're a parent, I'd boycott the toilets up beside Vue Cinema as they think it's acceptable to stick CCTV in the baby change area.

“I spoke to the deputy manager who informed me they don't face the toilets only the inside of the door to monitor who's going in and out - if that's the case put a camera outside the toilet?!

“Btw the CCTV notice isn't even on the outside of the door, you're only informed by this piece of paper once you're actually in there. There's no excuse to stick a camera in any toilet especially one where children are.”

Amy Mitchell took this photo of the sign in the baby changing facilities at Livingston Designer Outlet informing users that CCTV is in operation there.

Agreeing with Amy, one social media user said: “I was actually using this toilet with my niece the other day and didn’t notice the sign until I was walking out and had no idea. They have basically got a video of me and my two-year-old niece doing the toilet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “This should be a police matter! I feel actually sick, why would you ever need CCTV in a baby change!!! Makes me ill to think what is really going on.”

While one social media user defended the centre, pointing to recent anti-social behaviour by youths at Livingston Designer Outlet, including a recent attack on a staff member.

She said: “Nobody deserves to go to work and be attacked the way that guy was, that was on the top floor where these cameras now are because they are trashing the centre facilities including these toilets, attacking the staff and stealing stuff.

“It’s a shame they’ve had to put cameras literally everywhere to try and catch the behaviour and offenders but I completely understand why they have to not that they want to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the outrage from people about the CCTV coverage in the baby changing facilities, a spokesperson for Livingston Designer Outlet said: “We are aware of concerns raised regarding the location of CCTV installations within the centre.