West Lothian shows the love for local libraries
Despite poor weather, West Lothian Council’s 14 community libraries welcomed a significant number of visitors on Love Your Library day.
Schools, playgroups, community groups and members of the public visited their local library.
A spokesperson for West Lothian Council’s libraries team said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who braved the abysmal weather to visit us. Whether you took part in one of the many activities, attended an event, checked out the lovely displays, or just popped in for a cuppa and chat, we really loved seeing you all and appreciate your support.
“A great time was had by all and we received lots of really interesting feedback and suggestions, which will help us continue to develop and improve the wide range of services in your local libraries.”