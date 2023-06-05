News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

West Lothian singing sensation Susan Boyle appears on Britian's Got Talent final and reveals she had a stroke

Singer who shot to fame on TV show in 2009 returns 14 years on and tells how she has fought back from health scare
By Ian Swanson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 07:53 BST

Singing star Susan Boyle has revealed she suffered a stroke earlier this year which left her afraid she may never perform in public again.

The 62-year-old from Blackburn, West Lothian, who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, beamed as she told how she had fought back to return to the stage. She made a surprise guest appearance on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent final on Sunday night and sang “I Dreamed a Dream”, the song which catapulted her to stardom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But afterwards she revealed her health scare to hosts Ant and Dec. Asked how it feel to be back on stage at Britain’s Got Talent 14 years on, she said: "It feels great! It's extra special for me actually because last April there I suffered a minor stroke and I thought it would be crazy to be back on stage – and I have done it."

Susan Boyle made a surprise appearance on the Britain's Got Talent final and told Ant and Dec about suffering a stroke.Susan Boyle made a surprise appearance on the Britain's Got Talent final and told Ant and Dec about suffering a stroke.
Susan Boyle made a surprise appearance on the Britain's Got Talent final and told Ant and Dec about suffering a stroke.
Most Popular

Since her Britain’s Got Talent success in 2009, Susan Boyle has sold over 21 million albums worldwide, with chart-toppers in 40 countries, and has performed for the Queen and the Pope.

Related topics:Susan BoyleWest LothianBlackburnQueenPope