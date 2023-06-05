Singing star Susan Boyle has revealed she suffered a stroke earlier this year which left her afraid she may never perform in public again.

The 62-year-old from Blackburn, West Lothian, who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, beamed as she told how she had fought back to return to the stage. She made a surprise guest appearance on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent final on Sunday night and sang “I Dreamed a Dream”, the song which catapulted her to stardom.

But afterwards she revealed her health scare to hosts Ant and Dec. Asked how it feel to be back on stage at Britain’s Got Talent 14 years on, she said: "It feels great! It's extra special for me actually because last April there I suffered a minor stroke and I thought it would be crazy to be back on stage – and I have done it."

