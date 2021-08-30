Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Setting off from the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, the team from utilities management company DB Group will pedal 60 miles across Scotland's central belt and cross the finish line in Edinburgh, along from Social Bite's flagship Village in Granton.

Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy will lead the 60-mile cycle to help raise £1 million to to help fund two new Social Bite Villages in Glasgow and London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Farrell, Kirsty Christie and Ian Pritchard are ready to Break the Cycle

The ‘Break the Cycle’ event on Sunday, September 5 will see DB Group’s Paul Farrell, Ian Pritchard and Kirsty Christie join around 1,000 fellow cyclists backing the cause.

All of the funds raised will help Social Bite Village initiative expand and support projects that help “Break the Cycle” of homelessness by providing food, employment opportunities, and housing projects.

The Social Bite Village has brought vacant land back into use by building a village with housing and a community hub to help homeless people build an independent life.

READ MORE: Leith Collective founder named as COP26 climate ambassador

Since launching in May 2018, the Social Bite Village in partnership with Cyrenians has provided accommodation and support to 39 residents, helping them find their feet and permanent homes.

Head of DB Water, Kirsty Christie said, “We are delighted to be taking part in the upcoming Social Bite Break the Cycle challenge. It is a great opportunity to raise funds for a fantastic cause and we look forward to pedalling alongside Sir Chris Hoy and many others on September the 5th.”

A message from the Editor: