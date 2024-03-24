Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A West Lothian zoo has announced the sad passing of one of its rescue lions after his health deteriorated in the past couple of weeks.

Five Sisters Zoo announced yesterday, Saturday, March 23, that 'Boss' had passed away. Boss suffered a sudden deterioration in his health over the past couple of weeks, and despite the best efforts of the zoo's veterinary team, his age sadly caught up with him.

Boss was rehomed at the West Lothian zoo in 2015, after he and his brothers had been confiscated by Belgian authorities following years of suffering at the hands of a travelling circus.

Five Sisters Zoo's rescue lion Boss has passed away.

In a heartfelt social media post, the zoo said: "Our hearts are breaking as we announce the sad passing of one of our beloved rescue lions, Boss.

"Shortly after arriving with us, he was given the nickname Boss as it perfectly captured his great stature and leadership of the group.

"He was shorter than the other lions, but more than made up for it with his fiery personality. He became a firm favourite of staff and visitors alike and will be a huge loss to the zoo.

"We will miss you, Boss. The King of Five Sisters Zoo."

Zoo customers were quick to send their condolences. One said: "So sad. Thank you for giving him a good life."

Another added: "I’m so sorry to hear this news. We used to spend a lot of time watching the lions when we visited the zoo. I’m sure his brothers will really miss him too. Thinking of all the staff, as I know this will hit them hard too."