West Lothian's Five Sisters Zoo pays tribute to the "king of the zoo" rescue lion 'Boss' as he passes away
and live on Freeview channel 276
A West Lothian zoo has announced the sad passing of one of its rescue lions after his health deteriorated in the past couple of weeks.
Five Sisters Zoo announced yesterday, Saturday, March 23, that 'Boss' had passed away. Boss suffered a sudden deterioration in his health over the past couple of weeks, and despite the best efforts of the zoo's veterinary team, his age sadly caught up with him.
Boss was rehomed at the West Lothian zoo in 2015, after he and his brothers had been confiscated by Belgian authorities following years of suffering at the hands of a travelling circus.
In a heartfelt social media post, the zoo said: "Our hearts are breaking as we announce the sad passing of one of our beloved rescue lions, Boss.
"Shortly after arriving with us, he was given the nickname Boss as it perfectly captured his great stature and leadership of the group.
"He was shorter than the other lions, but more than made up for it with his fiery personality. He became a firm favourite of staff and visitors alike and will be a huge loss to the zoo.
"We will miss you, Boss. The King of Five Sisters Zoo."
Zoo customers were quick to send their condolences. One said: "So sad. Thank you for giving him a good life."
Another added: "I’m so sorry to hear this news. We used to spend a lot of time watching the lions when we visited the zoo. I’m sure his brothers will really miss him too. Thinking of all the staff, as I know this will hit them hard too."
While one customer said: "So sad thank you for giving them a loving home he would of passed knowing he was at peace. Thinking of you all at the zoo of losing Boss."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.