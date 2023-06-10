Two donkeys have been put to sleep at a zoo in West Lothian.

Five Sisters Zoo shared the heartbreaking news on social media, writing: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the sad passing of our two longest serving residents, Chocolate and Fudge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donkeys, Chocolate and Fudge, were life-long companions. The pair were long-standing residents at Five Sisters Zoo, and were rescued by owners, Brian and Shirley, before the zoo officially opened in West Calder in 2005. Since being adopted, the animals had never spent a day apart, until Chocolate had to be put to sleep after a long illness.

Chocolate and Fudge, who were long-standing residents at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian, have been put to sleep.

After his companion’s death, the owners of the zoo said Fudge “began to pine for Chocolate and rejected all food”. Fudge then developed a “very serious condition” called hyperlipidaemia, which can happen when donkeys don't eat enough. While Fudge received care from Five Sisters Zoo’s veterinary and keeping team, he grew sicker. Due to his condition, the zoo owners said they “had to make the difficult decision to put Fudge to sleep too”.

The owners continued: "Chocolate and Fudge were rescued by Brian and Shirley even before Five Sisters Zoo was established in 2005 and hadn’t spent a day apart since. They were adored by so many and we are all heartbroken to have lost two real characters of the zoo.”