Late on Wednesday night, Luna and Plusza, two four-year-old lionesses rescued from conflict zones in Ukraine, safely arrived at their new home at Five Sisters Zoo.

For nearly a decade, the West Lothian zoo at West Calder has led lion rescue efforts in Scotland, providing sanctuary and care for lions who have endured immense hardship. The arrival of Luna and Plusza marks a significant new chapter in the zoo’s proud history of animal welfare and rehabilitation.

The lionesses were initially evacuated from an area affected by heavy shelling in Eastern Ukraine in 2022, moving through Kyiv, Poland, and Belgium before reaching the safety of Five Sisters Zoo.

Their new purpose-built habitat offers the space and peace they need to recover and thrive after their challenging journey.

Gary Curran, head of carnivores at Five Sisters Zoo, said: "The safe arrival of Luna and Plusza underscores our commitment to giving lions a second chance at life. Our team is ready to provide the care and support they need to live out their lives in peace, just as we have done for others before them."

This rescue continues the legacy started in October 2015, when the zoo welcomed four lions from a life of suffering in a travelling circus. Of the original pride, only Skinny remains today, as the zoo honours the memory of Boss, Twin 1, and Twin 2, while forging ahead with new rescue efforts.

Five Sisters Zoo said it remains committed to animal welfare, collaborating with international rescue organisations to offer sanctuary to animals in need. The public is invited to visit the zoo and learn more about its conservation initiatives.