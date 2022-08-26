What next for the Penicuik Estate?
Edward Clerk will give a Zoom talk for the Esk Valley Trust about future plans for the Penicuik Estate, on Thursday, September 8 at 7.30pm.
By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:00 pm
Known and loved by its many visitors, the Penicuik Estate has been owned by the Clerk family since 1654.
Edward Clerk currently manages the Estate and is overseeing the next stages in its development,
Plans for the Estate never stand still and Edward’s talk will outline the plans for the next stage in the development of this significant part of Scotland's heritage.
The talk is free to all. To register for the Zoom talk by Edward Clerk on September 8 about the Estate , go to the Esk Valley Trust news and events page.