What next for the Penicuik Estate?

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known and loved by its many visitors, the Penicuik Estate has been owned by the Clerk family since 1654.

Edward Clerk currently manages the Estate and is overseeing the next stages in its development,

Plans for the Estate never stand still and Edward’s talk will outline the plans for the next stage in the development of this significant part of Scotland's heritage.

The historic Penicuik Estate.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...