What's On Edinburgh: 12 exciting things to do in the Capital this February
As Edinburgh reopens, Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden picks the 12 best things to do in February
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
STAND-UP: Kevin Bridges - A Work In Progress
On February 1, The Stand Comedy Club on York Place welcomes it’s favourite son, Kevin Bridges, back for an intimate performance featuring brand new material from Scotland's biggest comedy export on.
DRAG: RuPaul's Drag Race UK - Series 2 Tour
Drag royalty head to the Usher Hall on February 5 for an evening of endless ‘eleganza’ extravaganza. Expect the unexpected from this glittering tour featuring UK Season 2 finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Scotland’s Laurence Chaney, along with stars from Drag Race UK.
SPOKEN WORD: Jason Fox - Life At The Limit, A story of Special Forces soldiering
Ex-special forces soldier, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of the No 1 bestseller Battle Scars, Jason Fox brings to the Queen's Hall, on February 8, the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS).
MUSICAL: Bat Out of Hell
It has electrified audiences in London, New York and Germany, now, Jim Steinman’s spectacular musical roars onto the stage of The Playhouse from February 8-19. Bringing to life the legendary anthems of Steinman and Meat Loaf, this critically-acclaimed production combines the magic and excitement of a musical with the energy of rock ‘n’ roll. Join Strat, the forever young leader of rebellious gang ‘The Lost’ as he falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of Obsidian.
THEATRE: The Dresser
Julian Clary and Olivier Award-winner Matthew Kelly star in a funny and affectionate portrait of backstage life, from February 15-19 at The King's. Kelly stars as an ageing actor manager, known to his loyal acting company as ‘Sir’, who is struggling to cling on to his sanity and complete his 227th performance of King Lear. Sir’s devoted dresser ensures that in spite of everything, the show goes on.
FAMILY: Toy Story - Film with Live Orchestra
Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story will be presented live in concert for the first time at the Usher Hall on February 16. The event features a screening of the film with Randy Newman’s musical score performed live to the film by the Novello Orchestra. Ever wonder what toys do when people aren't around? Toy Story answers that question with a fantastic fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger.
Read More
FAMILY: Bedknobs and Broomsticks
It’s time to start believing, one of the country's most magical new musicals flies into the Festival Theatre for eight performances from February 16-20. When the three orphaned Rawlins children are reluctantly evacuated from London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price, they have no idea what adventures lie ahead - Eglantine is a trainee witch. Expect familiar songs such as Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing and The Beautiful Briny.
CONCERT: The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
At the O2 Academy on February 17, get ready to be moved with Festival of The Dead’s brand-new show, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, an evening of glorious mashup of head-banging hits, classical instruments and an abundance of candles. Featuring a 13-piece Chamber Orchestra reimagining some of the most well-known and well-loved rock and metal songs from the likes of Metallica, Led Zeppelin and Rage Against the Machine.
EATING OUT: Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen and Bar
Just to be clear, despite its name, everyone's favourite sweary Scots chef has located his first Edinburgh restaurant on St Andrew Square. The Bread Street Kitchen is a modern all-day restaurant offering classic Gordon Ramsay dishes such as Beef Wellington, traditional fish and chips, rare-breed steaks and seasonal salads. Lunch, dinner and late night drinks are served seven days a week.
MUSICAL: The Rocky Horror Show
Don your fishnets and look out your basques, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical is back at The King's from February 21-26. Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba as Brad, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean American college kids, who by a twist of fate meet the charismatic Dr Frank ’n’ Furter and go on an adventure they’ll never forget. Let's Time-Warp!
TRIBUTE: The Bowie Experience
Celebrate the life and music of David Bowie at the Usher Hall on February 22 with the Bowie Experience, a spectacular concert celebrating the sound and vision of the Thin White Duke. A must see for all Bowie fans, the latest production features all the hits and brings the golden years of David Bowie to Edinburgh once again.
LIVE: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - Live at Leith Theatre
Join Gabriel Utterson as he enters a world of dark duplicity to uncover the identity of the mysterious Mr Hyde and the hold he has over Utterson’s old friend Dr Jekyll.
Set in Edinburgh, this hybrid National Theatre of Scotland production at Leith Theatre from February 25-27, will find audiences entering a live film set to witness the simultaneous creation and screening in this one-off experience.