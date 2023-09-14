Remastered version of much-loved film will transport ABBA fans back to the 1970s

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mamma mia! 'ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event' is coming to cinemas in Edinburgh for two nights only.

Screening at the Capital’s Vue Omni and Everyman cinema at St James Quarter on Sunday (September 17) and Tuesday (September 19), the film will will transport audiences to the disco era when the Swedish pop icons first ruled the charts and hearts of millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by the acclaimed Swedish director Lasse Hallström and starring Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, the iconic film has been remastered, and now includes exclusive content from the creators of ABBA Voyage and ABBA The Museum in Stockholm, as well as extremely rare footage from their 1977 highly successful tour of Australia.

'ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event' is coming to cinemas in Edinburgh for two nights only.

Set against the backdrop of a country radio disc-jockey's relentless pursuit of an interview with the band, this slapstick comedy of errors explores the hilarious antics that unfold as the determined DJ faces off against ABBA's devoted bodyguard, who stops at nothing to prevent the interview from happening.

Brace yourself for a cinematic experience that combines backstage secrets, unforgettable live performances, and a glimpse into the lives of these musical icons at the pinnacle of their fame.