What’s on Edinburgh: ‘ABBA: The Movie' fan event set to transport cinema-goers back to the 1970s disco era

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Mamma mia! 'ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event' is coming to cinemas in Edinburgh for two nights only.

Screening at the Capital’s Vue Omni and Everyman cinema at St James Quarter on Sunday (September 17) and Tuesday (September 19), the film will will transport audiences to the disco era when the Swedish pop icons first ruled the charts and hearts of millions.

Directed by the acclaimed Swedish director Lasse Hallström and starring Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, the iconic film has been remastered, and now includes exclusive content from the creators of ABBA Voyage and ABBA The Museum in Stockholm, as well as extremely rare footage from their 1977 highly successful tour of Australia.

'ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event' is coming to cinemas in Edinburgh for two nights only.
Set against the backdrop of a country radio disc-jockey's relentless pursuit of an interview with the band, this slapstick comedy of errors explores the hilarious antics that unfold as the determined DJ faces off against ABBA's devoted bodyguard, who stops at nothing to prevent the interview from happening.

Brace yourself for a cinematic experience that combines backstage secrets, unforgettable live performances, and a glimpse into the lives of these musical icons at the pinnacle of their fame.

Tickets on sale now – for more info on the screenings, visit www.abbathemovie.com

