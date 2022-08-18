What’s On: Five things in Edinburgh August 18-24 – Trainspotting Live, Alan Cumming, Camille O’Sullivan
Cabaret
Camille O'Sullivan: Dreaming
Venue302, Underbelly, Bristo Square - Cowbarn, 7:20pm, Aug 17-21, 23-28
A Fringe institution since 2004, raven-haired half-French, half-Irish chanteuse Camille O’Sullivan is at her sensational best again this year, wowing the Cowbarn with her dramatic interpretations of songs by David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Pulp, Radiohead and Rufus Wainwright.
Each show she plays is a sell-out, and rarely does she receive anything less than a four-star review for her efforts.
If you’re yet to see Camille live, make a beeline for the Cowbarm.
Comedy
Andrew O'Neill – We Are Not In the Least Afraid of Ruins; We Carry a New World in Our Hearts
Venue276, PBH's Free Fringe @ Liquid Room Annexe/Warehouse - Annexe, 5.30pm, daily
Andrew O'Neill, non-binary whirlwind and star of BBC Radio 4's Damned Andrew brings back the best show they've ever done.
This absurdist political comedy received five stars from The Scotsman's Kate Copstick, who wrote: "One of the marks of a five star show is that it flies at you, picks you up, takes you into its world, makes you laugh, makes you think, makes you feel, and makes you care."
Theatre
Trainspotting Live
Venue150, Pleasance at EICC - Cromdale Tunnel, 6pm; 9pm, until August 28
Back after five sold-out Fringe seasons, some say this immersive adaptation of Irvine Welsh's classic is even better than Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation.
Even Welsh himself was blown away by it, with the Edinburgh-born writer saying: “I was shocked and I wrote the f****** thing!”
The audience are literally part of the action, including the notorious 'worst toilet in Scotland' scene – so be prepared to get wet.
Music
Hot Dub Time Machine 2022
Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, August 19, doors 7pm
A dance-through-the-decades audio-visual monster party at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre.
Celebrating the power of great music, Hot Dub Time Machine promises to serve a night of high energy and non-stop fun and Australian DJ Tom Lowndes’ incredible selection of the very best tracks from the last 70 years are guaranteed to absolutely pack the dancefloor.
The event has attracted huge crowds, such as the 80,000 at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, 40,000 in Sydney's Domain, supporting Chaka Khan, and the 30,000 at the Falls Festival Byron main stage.
BOOKS
Alan Cumming: Unpacking a Life
Edinburgh International Book Festival, Central Hall, August 21, 5pm
Hollywood star Alan Cumming proved his command of the written word was just as strong as his command of the stage in 2014, when he became a New York Times bestselling author.
His most recent book, Baggage, takes us through his acting career, from the stages of Aberfeldy to the screens of Hollywood.
Join the 57-year-old, known for roles in Emma and Goldeneye, for a thoroughly entertaining hour.