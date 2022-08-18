Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s our guide to the best things worth seeking out in the Capital for the week beginning Thursday, August 18.

Cabaret

Camille O'Sullivan: Dreaming

Venue302, Underbelly, Bristo Square - Cowbarn, 7:20pm, Aug 17-21, 23-28

A Fringe institution since 2004, raven-haired half-French, half-Irish chanteuse Camille O’Sullivan is at her sensational best again this year, wowing the Cowbarn with her dramatic interpretations of songs by David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Pulp, Radiohead and Rufus Wainwright.

Each show she plays is a sell-out, and rarely does she receive anything less than a four-star review for her efforts.

If you’re yet to see Camille live, make a beeline for the Cowbarm.

Get tickets here.

Comedy

Andrew O'Neill – We Are Not In the Least Afraid of Ruins; We Carry a New World in Our Hearts

Venue276, PBH's Free Fringe @ Liquid Room Annexe/Warehouse - Annexe, 5.30pm, daily

Andrew O'Neill, non-binary whirlwind and star of BBC Radio 4's Damned Andrew brings back the best show they've ever done.

This absurdist political comedy received five stars from The Scotsman's Kate Copstick, who wrote: "One of the marks of a five star show is that it flies at you, picks you up, takes you into its world, makes you laugh, makes you think, makes you feel, and makes you care."

Get tickets here.

Theatre

Trainspotting Live

Venue150, Pleasance at EICC - Cromdale Tunnel, 6pm; 9pm, until August 28

Back after five sold-out Fringe seasons, some say this immersive adaptation of Irvine Welsh's classic is even better than Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation.

Even Welsh himself was blown away by it, with the Edinburgh-born writer saying: “I was shocked and I wrote the f****** thing!”

The audience are literally part of the action, including the notorious 'worst toilet in Scotland' scene – so be prepared to get wet.

Get tickets here.

Music

Hot Dub Time Machine 2022

Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, August 19, doors 7pm

A dance-through-the-decades audio-visual monster party at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre.

Celebrating the power of great music, Hot Dub Time Machine promises to serve a night of high energy and non-stop fun and Australian DJ Tom Lowndes’ incredible selection of the very best tracks from the last 70 years are guaranteed to absolutely pack the dancefloor.

The event has attracted huge crowds, such as the 80,000 at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, 40,000 in Sydney's Domain, supporting Chaka Khan, and the 30,000 at the Falls Festival Byron main stage.

Get tickets here.

BOOKS

Alan Cumming: Unpacking a Life

Edinburgh International Book Festival, Central Hall, August 21, 5pm

Hollywood star Alan Cumming proved his command of the written word was just as strong as his command of the stage in 2014, when he became a New York Times bestselling author.

His most recent book, Baggage, takes us through his acting career, from the stages of Aberfeldy to the screens of Hollywood.

Join the 57-year-old, known for roles in Emma and Goldeneye, for a thoroughly entertaining hour.