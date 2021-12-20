White Christmas: Edinburgh Playhouse cancels all shows after being hit by COVID

All planned performances of White Christmas at the Edinburgh Playhouse have been scrapped.

The decision comes after scheduled shows across the weekend were also cancelled just before the curtain was due to go up on Irving Berlin's timeless musical.

The acclaimed show was scheduled to run until December 30.

White Christmas was was this year's big festive show at the Playhouse

A statement from the Greenside Place venue said: “We regret to inform you that the producers of White Christmas and the Edinburgh Playhouse have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel all remaining performances of the musical, which was scheduled to play at the venue until December 30.”

Disappointed ticket holders have been told that they will be contacted by their point of purchase with details of refunds.

The cancellation underlines the growing challenge facing theatres as they battle to keep their doors open, while ensuring cast, crew, staff and audiences stay safe - and many are also facing significant numbers of no shows as people opt to limit their social contacts.

Kirkcaldy’s panto, Ya Wee Sleeping beauty, has also been hit by positive COVID tests, resulting in the show shutting down until December 27.

A number of major gigs have also been postponed at venues across Scotland.

Deacon Blue put on hold planned gigs at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, as well as Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Del Amitri also paused their itinerary, which included the Usher Hall, Stirling and Glasgow’s Barrowlands, while Amy Macdonald pushed her live gig back to March 2022.

