This is why Edinburgh Airport's control tower will be lighting up red tonight

The control tower at the airport will turn red as part of Poppyscotland's Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Edinburgh Airport is a former RAF base and the team want to pay a mark of respect to the site's history. The tower will stay red until Remembrance Day on November 11th.

Edinburgh Airport's control tower will be lighting up red. Pic: Edinburgh Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "We’re delighted to again be supporting Poppy Scotland this year in lighting our tower red.

"Edinburgh Airport started life as an RAF base and we have proud links with the services through our heritage and many ex servicemen and women who work in the team at Edinburgh Airport. It’s a great cause and we’re proud to play our part."

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of World War I to remember those in the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

It is marked every year on the anniversary of the armistice which ended the First World War.