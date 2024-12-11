Edinburgh care experienced woman Carmel Jacob explains why she is swimming 26 miles this month to support care experienced people at Christmas.

As a Care Experienced person, WhoCares? Scotland has been a huge source of strength for me for many years now and I want to give something back by supporting their Christmas appeal.

Christmas can be an especially hard time of year for care experienced people. We cannot change past Christmases, but the Care Family Christmas can create new, positive stories of belonging and community for so many people.

The appeal sends over 2,900 parcels with a handwritten card and small gift to their members, as well as bringing 100 care experienced people together on Christmas Day to share a meal, receive presents and build meaningful connections during a time that can often feel isolating.

I’ve never done anything like this before so I’m a mixture of nerves and excitement. I’ve already swum around 16km, and I know it won’t be easy but I’m totally determined.

I am determined to support care experienced people to be together on Christmas Day and to create positive stories this Christmas. Stories that they will want to cherish forever.

Without family by your side, getting through the most emotive season of all can feel like an insurmountable task. Accentuated often by the harsh memories of Christmases past. Christmas can feel like a marathon for someone who is care experienced.

What a wonderful world it would be if all children growing up in care experienced Christmas as it should be. A truly magical time of year full of love, kindness and tasty treats. Big family round a big table, battling over Christmas crackers and sharing laughs over cheesy Christmas jokes.

This is not our world. Many children in care are not making memories they will want to hold onto, to reflect on fondly with their own children in years to come as they share cookies by the fire.

We cannot re-write the stories of Christmases gone by, but for care experienced people in Scotland we are determined to write new stories.

The Who Cares? Scotland Care Family Christmas Dinner provides a sense of safety and belonging for many care experienced people. People who would otherwise be on their own on Christmas Day.

The power of connection is indescribable. The Care Family Christmas gives care experienced people something to look forward to at a time that can be so bleak and unforgiving. The impact of this is immeasurable.

I have many Christmas stories and most of them are wonderful. I have experienced the magic of Christmas and for that I am eternally grateful. I wish that all care experienced people could have positive Christmas stories. I care deeply about this and I want to do something about it.

All money raised will go directly to Who Cares? Scotland to contribute to the Care Family Christmas. I would greatly appreciate all donations.

If you would like to support Carmel and the Who Cares? Scotland Care Family Christmas, you can donate to her fundraising page here.