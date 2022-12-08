Wicked will fly back into the Edinburgh Playhouse for a run of shows next year – and tickets for the much-loved musical have now gone on sale.

As reported in the Evening News, Wicked returns to the Capital for a lengthy run from 7 December 2023 to 14 January 2024.

It will be the blockbuster production’s only Scottish dates, and tickets went on public sale on Thursday (December 8) via atgtickets.com/Edinburgh or by phone on 0844 871 7615 (fees apply).

The 2023-2025 UK & Ireland Tour of Wicked will open in Scotland, and this spectacular, multi-record-breaking, and critically acclaimed production will return to the Edinburgh Playhouse for its only Scottish dates from Thursday 7 December 2023 to Sunday 14 January 2024

One of the most popular musicals of all time, Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire.

This family-friendly show imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked Executive Producer (UK & Ireland), Michael McCabe, said: “We are proud to be bringing Wicked back to the magnificent Sunderland Empire, where incredible audiences greeted us during two celebrated previous engagements.

“We’re excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotion that has created unforgettable memories for audiences in the North East and all around the world.”

Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre Director, Colin Marr, said: “The runaway hit musical Wicked has wowed audiences all over the world, and, following two previous sold-out visits, we are delighted to welcome this sensationally imaginative and powerful show back to the Edinburgh Playhouse.

“With its themes of acceptance and standing up for good, this untold story of the witches of Oz is the perfect show to celebrate the 2023 festive season.”

VisitScotland Regional Director, Neil Christison, said: “It is fantastic news that Wicked is set to return to the Edinburgh Playhouse offering visitors a West End experience right here in Scotland.

“Attracting hundreds of thousands of theatre goers previously, these productions bring economic benefits to the city and our industry supporting hospitality and accommodation businesses and visitor attractions.

