Former motor mechanic Pete Jensen gave up his garage to care for his wife and now works with Bluebird Care Edinburgh

After 35 years in vehicle maintenance, Pete Jensen decided to switch his attention to people – supporting those in need of care and companionship to live in their own homes.

It was his wife Maureen’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis that persuaded Pete it was time to give up the garage he had run from 1987 to 1992 in order to be by her side. This, and her death in March 2007, opened his eyes to the importance of caring roles and took him on a new career path.

Initially working as a forensic care assistant with the Scottish Borders Council, Pete went on to work in a day centre. He then joined a care agency in the Capital, which led him to apply for a care assistant role with a home care provider Bluebird Care Edinburgh

Inspired by the individuals he cares for and passionate about helping to enhances lives in a positive and purpose-driven sector, he immediately fell in love with the job and recently celebrated his 11th anniversary as part of the Bluebird Edinburgh team.

Pete, 69, said: "I love doing this as I am not the sort of person who likes to sit in the office all day, so my preference is to be out in the community helping people less able than myself.

"Many people I have worked with over the past 11 years are always very grateful for the help they receive, as well as the opportunity to stay in the comfort of their own homes. This for me is what stands out in my job, when customers say thank you for the help.”

His advice to anyone considering a career in care is “go for it”.

“Most new care assistants say that I have helped them settle into their new roles, which is great. This can be a very daunting time, when someone goes to a customer for the very first time, so, most of them are glad for a little help and a nudge in the right direction,” he added.